US Launches Largest-Ever Denaturalisation Drive, Moves To Strip Citizenship Of 40 Including Indian-Origin Man

Washington: The United States Department of Justice announced on Monday the initiation of what it termed the largest denaturalisation drive in contemporary history, moving to revoke the American citizenship of 40 individuals, which encompasses one person of Indian origin.

The affected parties currently face denaturalisation proceedings across various American federal courts amid accusations of grave transgressions, which include acting on behalf of a foreign government as an agent, perpetrating voluntary manslaughter, alongside aggravated sodomy directed against an individual with special needs.

Announcing the initiative, Attorney General Todd Blanche stated, “Today's announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history."

Provisions outlined within the Immigration and Nationality Act dictate that the citizenship of a naturalised American national can be formally revoked, alongside the cancellation of their naturalisation certificate, should such status have been secured unlawfully, or via the intentional concealment of material facts or deliberate misrepresentation.

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Underscoring the government's stance, Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Division, stated, “Every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship."

Shumate further remarked, “This administration will continue to pursue the largest denaturalisation effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in US citizenship. Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalisation process."

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Among those targeted by the legal action is Balwinder Singh, a resident of California, whose case has been formally registered within the state's Eastern District court.

According to the Justice Department, Singh originally tendered an immigration application back in 1992 using the identity of Balwinder Singh, subsequently applying for and securing permanent resident status in 2003 under an alternative identity.

The department noted, “Fingerprints establish that Singh submitted both applications. In 2009, Singh naturalised under his second identity. The complaint alleges seven counts for his numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character."

Simultaneously, the administration is pursuing the revocation of citizenship concerning Jinchao Wei, a former US Navy sailor born in China who previously faced conviction for offences related to espionage.

Official records indicate that Wei enlisted in the naval forces in 2021, initiating a conspiracy by February 2022 to sell classified military information to Beijing. He acquired American citizenship in May 2022 under accelerated provisions designed for individuals completing honourable service within the United States armed forces.

Following his August 2025 conviction encompassing conspiracy to commit espionage, direct espionage offences, and the unlawful export of technical data concerning defence articles, Wei received a custodial sentence spanning 200 months alongside a dishonourable discharge from the Navy.