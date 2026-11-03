US Midterms 2026 LIVE Updates: Voters Head to Polls in Defining Battle for Congress as Trump Faces Test of Second Term

US Midterms LIVE: Voters Head to Polls in Defining Battle for CongressUS Midterms LIVE: Voters Head to Polls in Defining Battle for Congress | Image: Republic

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, US voters voted in a crucial midterm election as Democrats aimed to seize control of Congress and create the initial significant legislative check on US President Donald Trump's second term.

A Democratic win in the House of Representatives would enable the party to hinder Trump's legislative plans and launch inquiries into the administration's activities.

The election acts as a wide-ranging referendum on Trump's presidency, as voter feelings turn against the Republican party amid increasing public dissatisfaction over escalating living costs and the continuing conflict with Iran.

All 435 House positions and 35 of the 100 Senate positions are up for grabs, including governorships in 36 states. Democrats require just three additional House seats and a net gain of four in the Senate to take control of both chambers from Republicans.

Follow this live blog for the latest voting updates, key developments, candidate reactions and results from across the United States.