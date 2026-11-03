US Midterms 2026 LIVE Updates: Voters Head to Polls in Defining Battle for Congress as Trump Faces Test of Second Term
Millions of Americans are voting in the 2026 US midterm elections as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress. With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats at stake, the results could shape the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency and his political agenda.
- World News
- 8 min read
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, US voters voted in a crucial midterm election as Democrats aimed to seize control of Congress and create the initial significant legislative check on US President Donald Trump's second term.
A Democratic win in the House of Representatives would enable the party to hinder Trump's legislative plans and launch inquiries into the administration's activities.
The election acts as a wide-ranging referendum on Trump's presidency, as voter feelings turn against the Republican party amid increasing public dissatisfaction over escalating living costs and the continuing conflict with Iran.
All 435 House positions and 35 of the 100 Senate positions are up for grabs, including governorships in 36 states. Democrats require just three additional House seats and a net gain of four in the Senate to take control of both chambers from Republicans.
Follow this live blog for the latest voting updates, key developments, candidate reactions and results from across the United States.
Democrats Aim to Capture a Majority of Governors’ Offices for First Time Since 2006
US Midterms 2026 LIVE Updates: Democrats aim to gain a majority of governors’ offices for the first time in 20 years, needing to win two states among 36 contests. Key competitive races are in Alaska, Georgia, and Iowa, while Republicans focus on Kansas, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Data Center Backlash May Be a Potent Election Issue
US Midterms 2026 LIVE Updates: Opposition to data centers has escalated into a midterm election issue, with candidates attacking opponents using nicknames. Trump supported data centers, while labor unions allied with tech firms. Conversely, clean energy advocates criticized them for increasing natural gas power plants, raising concerns among ranchers and farmers.
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Indian-American Voters in Virginia Back Democrats, Cite Rising Hate and Fuel Costs
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian-American voters in Northern Virginia emphasized concerns over anti-immigrant sentiment, rising expenses, and the need for stronger representation. They urged support for Democratic candidates like Suhas Subramanyam and Mark Warner, advocating for acceptance, immigrant rights, and defense against discrimination during the election.
NY-12 Candidate Micah Lasher Vows to ‘Take Country Back’ as Voters Demand Accountability
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Democratic nominee Micah Lasher expressed confidence on Election Day that voters will reclaim Congress, restore democratic norms, and address affordability issues, criticizing President Trump and Republicans for undermining the rule of law.
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Indian-American Leader Criticises Trump’s Tariffs & H-1B Visa Crackdown
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian-American leader and former Biden adviser, strongly endorsed the Democratic Party on Election Day, emphasizing the need for a Democratic Congress to address economic instability, anti-Asian hate, and US-India relations. He criticized Trump’s policies and highlighted the record turnout of Indian-Americans rejecting his agenda.
Housing, Affordability & Corruption Top Voter Concerns: Manhattan Council Candidate
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Manhattan City Council candidate Carl Wilson reported high voter engagement and strong early turnout in New York City, driven by excitement among Democratic voters. Motivations include national grievances and local priorities, with key issues like economic and foreign policy influencing participation.
JD Vance Urges Americans To Vote Republican, Targets ‘Radical Left’
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: US Vice-President JD Vance has urged Americans to vote for Republican candidates in the midterm elections, calling on voters to send a message to the “radical left”. “Today’s the day, America. Get out there and send a message to the radical left that we don’t want their bullshit,” Vance said in a post on X.
Why Are The Midterms A Crucial Test For Donald Trump?
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: The 2026 US midterm elections will be a crucial test for Trump’s presidency, with voters deciding on congressional control amid concerns over cost of living, inflation, and the Iran war. All House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships are contested. A Democratic win could limit Trump’s agenda, impacting the political landscape leading to the 2028 election.
Trump Claims Alaska Senate Candidate Has ‘Disappeared’
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump criticized Alaska Senate candidate Daniel Sullivan in a Truth Social post, claiming he was “missing in action” and speculating about possible kidnapping by scared Democratic lawyers amid election fraud accusations.
Trump Says ‘Only Fools’ Would Vote For Abdul El-Sayed In Michigan
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Democrats before the 2026 Midterm Elections, specifically targeting Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, calling voters who support him "fools".
Why House And Senate Results May Take Days To Be Called
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: After U.S. polling stations close, midterm election outcomes may be delayed, with some results uncalled for days. Recent elections saw House results called days post-Election Day, and Senate outcomes often take longer, especially in remote states like Alaska.
House Republicans Face Challenges in Districts Harris Won in 2024
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Congressmembers are fighting to retain seats in districts won by Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024. Redistricting, influenced by Trump, increased the number of Republicans in Democrat-leaning areas, notably in California and Utah, prompting some to switch party allegiance.
US Midterms Near Close as Voters Deliver Verdict on Trump’s Second Term
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voters discontent with high prices and an unpopular war with Iran will decide power dynamics in midterm elections, influencing Trump's second term. Democrats are cautiously optimistic, hoping dissatisfaction will boost their turnout against Republicans' financial advantage.