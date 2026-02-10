US Military Carries Out Lethal Strike on Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific, 2 Killed

New Delhi: The United States military has carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel linked to designated terrorist organisations involved in narco-trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on Monday.

According to an official statement, the strike was conducted on February 9 under Operation Southern Spear, following directions from SOUTHCOM Commander General Francis L. Donovan. The operation was executed by Joint Task Force Southern Spear after intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting through known narco-trafficking routes and actively engaged in drug smuggling activities.

The strike resulted in the deaths of two narco-terrorists, while one individual survived the attack. SOUTHCOM said that immediately after the engagement, the U.S. Coast Guard was notified to activate its search and rescue system to locate and assist the survivor.

U.S. officials said the operation was part of Washington’s broader campaign to dismantle narco-terror networks that exploit maritime routes to transport illegal drugs and finance violent extremist activities. The Eastern Pacific has long been identified as a critical corridor for international drug trafficking syndicates.

Advertisement

SOUTHCOM emphasised that the operation was conducted based on actionable intelligence and in coordination with inter-agency partners, reinforcing the US commitment to countering transnational criminal organisations that threaten regional and international security.

The Department of Defense has not disclosed further operational details, citing security concerns, but reaffirmed that such actions remain essential to disrupting illicit trafficking networks operating across international waters.

