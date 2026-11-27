Washington: The U.S. military said Friday it had disabled another merchant ship that was trying to breach its blockade of Iranian ports.

The military disabled the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday by firing “precision munitions” at the ship’s stern from a military aircraft, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported that an air strike in southwestern Yemen on Friday killed at least 11 people, including children. In Gaza, hospital officials said Israeli strikes killed five people in the Palestinian territory.

US Military Says Merchant Ship's Civilian Crew Was Unharmed

The U.S. has been blockading Iranian ports since April, though the blockade was lifted in the summer during peace talks with Tehran and resumed in July. Since then, the U.S. military says it has redirected 158 merchant ships and disabled those that refuse to comply.

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The Pacific Archer was at least the 15th disclosed vessel to be disabled by the U.S. military since the blockade began in the spring and the sixth since it resumed this summer. The U.S. Central Command said the ship’s propulsion was disabled.

In June, the practice drew condemnation when a military strike on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker attempting to evade the American blockade resulted in three deaths.

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Houthis Say a Strike in Southwestern Yemen Left 11 Dead

The Houthi-run health ministry said a strike on a densely populated area in southwestern Yemen killed at least 11 people, including children, the latest attack in the fight between the Iran-backed rebel group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said on X that an airstrike hit a cinema building in Turbah city in Taiz province early Friday morning, killing people — including children — who sold ice cream in the area and had been living in part of the building.

Al-Asbahi didn’t provide details of how many children were killed and said the death toll was preliminary as rescuers are trying to pull out more bodies from under the rubble.

He blamed the strike on Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify his claims and the Saudi coalition made no public comment about the incident.

Footage aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV showed a destroyed building and people digging through the rubble to recover the bodies of several children. The AP couldn’t independently verify the footage.

Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 5, Local Health Officials Say

The first strike hit a car in Gaza City on Friday, killing one person, according to Shifa Hospital, where the body was taken. Later Friday, another strike killed three people in the sprawling camp of Muwasi in southern Gaza, according to Nasser Hospital.

Commenting on the strikes, the Israeli military said it targeted militants, without elaborating.

A separate strike hit a street in Jabaliya in northern Gaza, killing one person, according to Shifa hospital. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the third strike.

The heaviest fighting between Israel and Hamas has subsided since a ceasefire was reached in October 2025, but Israeli fire has killed more than 1,700 Palestinians in Gaza since then, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. Its figures are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It doesn’t give a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Hamas Official Says Son of Group’s Chief Negotiator Survived Israeli Strike

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ decision-making political bureau, said Friday that the only surviving son of the group's leader escaped a targeted Israeli strike.

Naim made the claim in a post on X, adding that Khalil al-Hayya’s son was targeted alongside his family, and the family of his brother who was killed in an Israeli strike earlier this year.

The strike that allegedly targeted al-Hayya’s son on Friday was carried out on a residential apartment in Gaza City, wounding six people, including one critically, according to health officials at Shifa hospital.

Hamas condemned the strike, accusing Israel of repeated ceasefire violations in the war-battered territory. Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s alleged targeting comes months after al-Hayya lost another son, Azzam, in an Israeli strike on Gaza. Israeli strikes have killed several top Hamas leaders and their family members throughout the war.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey Hold Defense Pact Talks

Top diplomats and defense and military officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are meeting in Islamabad to discuss developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The meeting is being held under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on any member as an attack on all three.

The Joint Mecca Defense Agreement was signed in August by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Erdogan formally approved the three-nation agreement, completing Turkey’s ratification process.