US Military Strikes Venezuelan Drug Vessel In International Waters, Trump Confirms

Washington: Three people were killed by the US military in another deadly strike on a vessel in international waters "transporting illegal narcotics" from Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said.

US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, the US President stated that the strike had occurred while the narcoterrorists from Venezuela were transporting illegal narcotics in International waters, calling it a deadly weapon poisoning the Americans.

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S," the post read.

Further in his post, calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump put forth a warning that the government would hunt back.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED -- IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the post further read.

Earlier on September 3, the United States killed 11 people in a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuela cartel 'Tren de Aragua'.