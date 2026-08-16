US Navy Faces Fresh Sanitation Row As Sailors Report Poor Toilets, Shortages Aboard Warships

New Delhi: The US Navy is facing fresh scrutiny over conditions aboard its warships, with footage appearing to show poor sanitation facilities aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and reports of shortages of basic feminine hygiene products aboard the USS Boxer.

A US Navy sailor has shared footage purportedly showing the condition of toilets aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, criticising the facilities and questioning how sailors were expected to use them.

"Wait till y’all see toilets, man," the sailor says in the footage while showing the bathroom facilities inside the aircraft carrier. The sailor also mocks the familiar Navy recruitment pitch, saying, “They say join the Navy, right?”

The footage has drawn attention to reported infrastructure and sanitation problems aboard the carrier. The claims come amid reports of wider sanitation-related concerns on the USS Abraham Lincoln that have reportedly caused frustration among members of the crew.

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Meanwhile, concerns have also emerged aboard the USS Boxer, where female service members are reportedly running short of basic feminine hygiene supplies, including sanitary pads and tampons.

According to a family member of a service member aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, women on the vessel have been “begging” for additional supplies as existing stocks run low. The family member reportedly said that sailors have been rationing what they have and asking relatives back home to send additional supplies, but some care packages have allegedly failed to reach the ship.

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The USS Boxer departed its home port of San Diego in March 2026 and reached the Middle East by late June to support US operations against Iran, according to the information provided. The ship has reportedly gone months without a port call, limiting opportunities for routine resupply and crew respite.

The prolonged deployment comes as the US Navy faces wider fleet demands and shortages in the region, with ships reportedly being rerouted multiple times.

The Boxer is an ageing vessel that is already scheduled for retirement, while the extended deployment and reported lack of resupply have added to concerns about conditions faced by its crew.

The reports have raised questions about the availability of basic necessities, sanitation standards and the strain placed on sailors during prolonged deployments at sea.