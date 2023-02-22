1,000-pound Meteoroid Crashes In Southern Texas, US: NASA

A 1,000-pound meteor crashed into South Texas on Wednesday, reported a local US news channel. The meteor was two feet wide and it broke apart as it fell through the atmosphere and crashed near McAllen, Texas, around 6 p.m. The same has been confirmed by NASA, reported The Guardian.

"Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public," said NASA in a statement.

Meteoroid crashes in South Texas

While sharing more details, the agency expert said that the object was a meteoroid about "two feet in diameter and weighing about 1,000 pounds". “The angle and speed of entry, along with signatures in weather radar imagery, are consistent with other naturally occurring meteorite falls,” said NASA, the Government agency. They had released a report of the incident along with a map showing an area where pieces of the meteor likely landed.

Taking to Twitter, National Weather Service in Brownsville wrote: "There's been reports of a possible meteorite this evening west of McAllen. One of the satellite tools we use is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper & it measures lightning as observed from space. GLM detected a signal at 523 PM with no storms around. No official confirmation yet."

There's been reports of a possible meteorite this evening west of McAllen. One of the satellite tools we use is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper & it measures lightning as observed from space. GLM detected a signal at 523 PM with no storms around. No official confirmation yet. pic.twitter.com/1NKRZTZU9C — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) February 16, 2023

After the meteor struck in south Texas, many concerned residents panicked about the since-confirmed meteoroid, reported the authorities, as per the Guardian report. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra also confirmed the news regarding the meteor crashing in southern Texas. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Was informed by my Federal partners that Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircraft that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area have been received."