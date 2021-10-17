17 US Missionaries, Family Members Kidnapped In Haiti's Port-au-Prince: Reports

Haitian security officials informed that a gang kidnapped 17 American Christian missionaries and their family members, including children, on Saturday, as they were leaving an orphanage in Port-au-Prince, The New York Times reported. The specifics of the kidnapping remained unknown, but local officials said that the missionaries were kidnapped from a bus that was on its way to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

For years, Haiti has been in a state of political unrest, and kidnappings of both rich and poor people are a common occurrence, according to local media. However, even in a country accustomed to extensive lawlessness, the abduction of such a big group of Americans have stunned officials. The capital, Port-au-Prince, is seeing an increase in violence. According to some estimates, gangs currently control almost half of the city. On Monday, gangs opened fire on a school bus in Port-au-Prince, injuring at least five persons, including students, while another public vehicle was hijacked.

With victims from all social groups and ransoms ranging from $100 to six figures, Haiti currently has the unfortunate title of having the highest per capita kidnapping rate on the planet, The Washington Post reported. So far this year, recorded kidnappings have increased sixfold over the same period last year. According to consulting firm Control Risks, Port-au-Prince has had more kidnappings this year than the much larger cities of Bogotá, Mexico City, and So Paulo combined.

It should be mentioned that Haiti has been reeling under political crisis for the past two years after protests demanding the removal of former president Jovenel Mose's crippled socio-economic activity in the country. The political turbulence in the country worsened after Mose was slain at his house in July, a murder that remains unsolved.

The few remaining authorities in the country quickly began fighting for control of the government, and the factionalism has lasted for months, with officials accusing one another of being involved in the plot to assassinate the president, New York Times reported.

Notably, the kidnapping of American missionaries occurred just a day after the United Nations Security Council unanimously extended its mission in Haiti for another nine months on Friday. Many Haitians have called for the United States to send soldiers to help calm the situation, but the Biden administration has been hesitant to put troops on the ground.

Parts of Haiti's capital, especially the locations of kidnappings, are so perilous that many citizens have fled, leaving once-bustling streets practically deserted. Many of the streets have been taken over by gangs, with few pedestrians rarely venturing out even during the day.

