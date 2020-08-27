19th Amendment Centennial: US Landmarks Light Up In Purple & Gold To Mark Women's Suffrage

Marking the 100th anniversary of the passing of 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote, buildings across the United States were illuminated in gold and purple on August 26. From the White House in DC to Gateway Arch in St Louis, nearly 300 sites across the nation were lit in the same colour marking 19th Amendment centennial. The initiative was a part of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission’s nationwide ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign, that was named in honour of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.” Moreover at Nationals Park, a women-led helicopter flyover kicked off the game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on the same day August 26 and was coordinated by the Commission. Here are some of the pictures:

US marks 19th Amendment centennial

White House on August 26. (Source: AP)

Two helicopters from the 1st Helicopter Squadron of the Air Force perform a flyover before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies. (Source: AP)

The National Archives on August 26. (Source: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission)

The Virginia governor’s mansion in Richmond. (Source: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission)

The California State Capitol. (Source: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission)

Tonight, the Old Courthouse and I are purple and gold in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the #19thAmendment ! #ForwardIntoLight @NatlParkService @WomensVote100 pic.twitter.com/GiKKmcZRTW — Gateway Arch (@GatewayArchSTL) August 27, 2020

Today marks #WomensEqualityDay. Who are the women in your life that inspire you? ðŸ’¡



ðŸ“¸ gordonklau on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Qd0naxNOG9 — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 26, 2020

Tomorrow night (August 26), we will join hundreds of institutions and government agencies across the nation to honor the 19th Amendment.



The Thomas Jefferson Building will be illuminated in purple and gold as part of #ForwardIntoLight.



Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress pic.twitter.com/xhRmdzP07m — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) August 25, 2020

Through August 26, @kencen is joining the @WomensVote100 's #ForwardIntoLight campaign, lighting the building in purple and gold in honor of the historic suffrage slogan “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light"



Camera with flash by Antonio Xavier pic.twitter.com/5N2zEA5ils — Nat'l Endow f/t Arts (@NEAarts) August 24, 2020

