19th Amendment Centennial: US Landmarks Light Up In Purple & Gold To Mark Women's Suffrage

Marking the 100th anniversary of the passing of 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote, buildings across the United States were illuminated in gold and purple on August 26. From the White House in DC to Gateway Arch in St Louis, nearly 300 sites across the nation were lit in the same colour marking 19th Amendment centennial. The initiative was a part of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission’s nationwide ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign, that was named in honour of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.” Moreover at Nationals Park, a women-led helicopter flyover kicked off the game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on the same day August 26 and was coordinated by the Commission. Here are some of the pictures:
Tonight, the Old Courthouse and I are purple and gold in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the #19thAmendment ! #ForwardIntoLight @NatlParkService @WomensVote100 pic.twitter.com/GiKKmcZRTW— Gateway Arch (@GatewayArchSTL) August 27, 2020
Today marks #WomensEqualityDay. Who are the women in your life that inspire you? ðŸ’¡— The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 26, 2020
ðŸ“¸ gordonklau on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Qd0naxNOG9
Tomorrow night (August 26), we will join hundreds of institutions and government agencies across the nation to honor the 19th Amendment.— Library of Congress (@librarycongress) August 25, 2020
The Thomas Jefferson Building will be illuminated in purple and gold as part of #ForwardIntoLight.
Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress pic.twitter.com/xhRmdzP07m
Through August 26, @kencen is joining the @WomensVote100 's #ForwardIntoLight campaign, lighting the building in purple and gold in honor of the historic suffrage slogan “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light"— Nat'l Endow f/t Arts (@NEAarts) August 24, 2020
Camera with flash by Antonio Xavier pic.twitter.com/5N2zEA5ils
