Coronavirus: 37 US Air Force Service Members In Guam Test Positive

As the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip on some parts of the world, 37 Air Force servicemen in Guam have tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, the increase in airmen infected with the novel coronavirus was confirmed by the commander of the 36th Wing on Anderson Air Force Base, Brig Gen Gentry W Boswell in a press conference on June 22. There are reportedly two groups of people having COVID-19 that include the service members from Guam.

Moreover, one of those groups includes the Air Force servicemen who arrived in Guam on May 25 after saying at the Guam Reef Hotel. According to reports, Public Health has separately said that 74 people including seven from the same hotel are now suspects of the novel coronavirus, and will be tested. The airmen were initially restricted only to the hotel and their designated work at Anderson. However, reports suggest that there might be a violation of that protocol. Boswell has also said that a common inquiry is also initiated to hold the ones who did not follow public health guidelines ‘accountable’.

Air Force Chief of Staff visits Aerospace Testing Universe

The number of servicemen in Guam came just days after Air Force Chief of Staff gen David L Goldfein paid a special visit to the Aerospace Testing Universe at Edwards Air Force Base. Marking his first trip to Edwards AFB, he visited multiple bases while also being briefed about the ongoing test projects on the base. Goldfein was also briefed about how the people had worked on the health crisis and taken the precautionary measures but also completing their missions.

“This is a base of firsts, cutting-edge ideas, and where history is made,” Goldfein said. “I couldn’t be more impressed by how they’ve taken care of our force and each other.”

Image: Representative



