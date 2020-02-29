The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

38% Americans Refuse To Buy Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

US News

According to a survey, 38% of beer drinkers took part in the survey which revealed that they would not buy Corona beer while the virus spreads worldwide.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Americans

According to a survey, one-third of the American beer drinkers are refusing to drink Corona beer since the outbreak of coronavirus. As per the reports, 38 per cent of beer drinkers took part in the survey which revealed that they would not buy Corona beer as the virus have spread globally. Ronn Torossian, the founder of the public relations team said that there is no correlation between the virus and the beer except a similar name. He added that the brand has claimed that there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer company, and added that it is a disaster for the Corona brand. 

READ: 'Potential Pandemic': Netizens Criticise Trump For Downplaying Coronavirus Outbreak

38% Americans won't drink Corona beer

READ: Iranian MP Dies After Being Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Report

The survey spoke to approximately 700 Americans beer drinkers and found that one-third of them refused to buy the beer. 
Meanwhile, according to Google trends, there has been a sudden spike in searches for “Coronavirus beer”, "Corona virus beer" and “Virus corona beer” in the last few days. The web searches are primarily from Australia, India, Canada and America. The conclusion for the searches of the beer and virus together reveals that people are confused between Corona beer and the coronavirus, as they have similarities in names. The deadly virus had been originated from the seafood market in Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, the United States on February 28 reportedly confirmed its 64th case, who was a Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the individual was a Travis Air Force Base evacuee as well and the new case was reported in Solano County, California. 

READ: Quarantine On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Resulted In More Coronavirus Cases: Study

READ: 'Do Not Travel To Iran': Australia Warns Citizens Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE