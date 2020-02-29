38% Americans Refuse To Buy Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

According to a survey, one-third of the American beer drinkers are refusing to drink Corona beer since the outbreak of coronavirus. As per the reports, 38 per cent of beer drinkers took part in the survey which revealed that they would not buy Corona beer as the virus have spread globally. Ronn Torossian, the founder of the public relations team said that there is no correlation between the virus and the beer except a similar name. He added that the brand has claimed that there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer company, and added that it is a disaster for the Corona brand.

38% Americans won't drink Corona beer

For everyone reading that "38% of Americans won't drink Corona because of Coronavirus": misleading, terrible headline.



Actuality: "The survey encompasses polling from 737 beer drinkers in the United States."



38% of 737 beer-drinkers =/= 38% of a country's entire population. pic.twitter.com/GW9ipcWrTm — Kim Maida (@KimMaida) February 28, 2020

And only 4% of Corona drinkers said they were avoiding it because of the coronavirus. So the overwhelming majority of that 38% won't buy Corona "under any circumstances" because they just don't like Corona. Very irresponsible headline. — Paulo Crawford Ribeiro (@CrawfordRibeiro) February 29, 2020

The survey spoke to approximately 700 Americans beer drinkers and found that one-third of them refused to buy the beer.

Meanwhile, according to Google trends, there has been a sudden spike in searches for “Coronavirus beer”, "Corona virus beer" and “Virus corona beer” in the last few days. The web searches are primarily from Australia, India, Canada and America. The conclusion for the searches of the beer and virus together reveals that people are confused between Corona beer and the coronavirus, as they have similarities in names. The deadly virus had been originated from the seafood market in Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, the United States on February 28 reportedly confirmed its 64th case, who was a Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the individual was a Travis Air Force Base evacuee as well and the new case was reported in Solano County, California.

