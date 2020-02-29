'Potential Pandemic': Netizens Criticise Trump For Downplaying Coronavirus Outbreak

United States President Donald Trump has downplayed fears of coronavirus outbreak even though the infection has affected over 83,000 people around the world. Trump has even lauded his administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for doing a 'great job' in handling the crisis. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump further even exuded confidence and optimism to contain the deadly virus in the United States, adding that the situation worsening in the country is not 'inevitable'.

Netizens criticise Trump

According to reports, the fear of the epidemic's spread has even rocked global markets in recent days. On February 28, US confirmed its 64th case and further also confirmed a third case of unknown origin. However, several people believe that Trump is playing down the severity of the virus in order to boost the market.

The stock market is crashing. The world is in fear of Coronavirus. Trump’s response? He’s meeting with Diamond & Silk and Candace Owens. I’m not kidding. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) February 28, 2020

Yo, @realDonaldTrump, your beloved stock market was down 1200 today, 11% in a week. That’s cuz you put a guy who’s favorite holiday is the Salem witch trials,and who, like everything else that’s wrong with him, can pray away a pandemic.

Amazing what passes for America these days. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 27, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump,



Where are your tweets taking credit for the biggest stock market drop in history today? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 27, 2020

At some point Trump is going to blame the stock market collapse on Hillary Clinton. I just want everyone to be prepared for it, so it doesn't catch us by surprise. Maybe write some tweets now, and keep them in drafts? — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 27, 2020

Hey guys! Trump just put out his official sharpie chart of the stock market, without the impact of the #TrumpVirus pic.twitter.com/0Tf8jMCoy8 — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 27, 2020

Let’s be perfectly clear about something:



Trump is downplaying the threat of a potential PANDEMIC bc it would harm the stock market and his re-election chances.



He would rather watch countless people DIE than hurt himself one bit and THIS is why a psychopath can’t be president. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 27, 2020

BREAKING: The Dow is down another 1100+ points today.



The stock market is now lower than it was at the end of 2017.



Trump can now officially stop bragging about how great he is for the market. He had his opportunity to calm the nation last night and he flopped!#TrumpVirus — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 27, 2020

