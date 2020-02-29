The Debate
'Potential Pandemic': Netizens Criticise Trump For Downplaying Coronavirus Outbreak

What’s Viral

United States President Donald Trump has played down fears of coronavirus outbreak even though the infection has affected over 83,000 people around the world.

pandemic

United States President Donald Trump has downplayed fears of coronavirus outbreak even though the infection has affected over 83,000 people around the world. Trump has even lauded his administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for doing a 'great job' in handling the crisis. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump further even exuded confidence and optimism to contain the deadly virus in the United States, adding that the situation worsening in the country is not 'inevitable'.

Netizens criticise Trump

According to reports, the fear of the epidemic's spread has even rocked global markets in recent days. On February 28, US confirmed its 64th case and further also confirmed a third case of unknown origin. However, several people believe that Trump is playing down the severity of the virus in order to boost the market.

Published:
