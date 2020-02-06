'52 GOPs Betrayed Oath To Defend Constitution’: Hillary Clinton After Trump's Acquittal

After Senate acquitted US President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that the Republican senators betrayed the ‘oath to defend the Constitution’. Taking to Twitter, Clinton said that the Republican had pledged an oath when the impeachment trial began but they betrayed their oath leading the country into a “dangerous territory” for the democracy.

As the president's impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution.



Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us.



We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020

Trump has been acquitted on both accounts of impeachment articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, by the Senate which means the US President will remain in the office for the rest of his term and will contest for a second term. The Senate voted 52-48 in favour of Trump’s acquittal on first article and 53-47 on the second article. At least two-third votes were needed to remove Trump which was highly unlikely in Republican-run Senate.

Romney votes for removal

The only Republican senator to vote for Trump’s removal was former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who has been critical of the US President in the recent past. Romney became the first Senator in US history to vote for the removal of a President belonging to the same party. The Senator delivered an eight-minute speech to explain his decision behind voting for Trump’s removal. The Utah Senator acknowledged that his vote will be inconsequential in terms of Trump's removal from President’s office.

“My vote will likely be in the minority in the Senate but irrespective of these things, with my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, beliving that my country expected of me,” said Romney.

