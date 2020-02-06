Ivanka Trump On US President's Acquittal: 'Ill-conceived Process Is Finally Over'

As the Republican-led Senate acquits United States President Donald Trump of all charges on both articles of impeachment on February 5, POTUS' senior advisor Ivanka Trump said that 'ill-conceived' process is 'finally over'. Along with many, who celebrated Trump's acquittal, Ivanka Trump also hailed the end and even said that her father, US President has accomplished a lot but he is 'just getting started' and that 'best is yet to come'.

This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together.



POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started.



The best is yet to come! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2020

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on the charges of 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power' for his dealings with Ukraine. The US President reportedly mounted pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart to start investigation against his political rival in exchange of military assistance. However, the impeachment had since then took a partisan approach with White House declaring at the beginning of the Senate trial that Trump 'will be exonerated'.

Only one Republican voted against Trump

Two-thirds of 'guilty' votes were required to convict only the third US President to face an impeachment trial, however, he was acquitted with 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. Even though all Republicans voted in Trump's favour, there was only one Senator from the party who chose to vote against the US President.

The 2012 Presidential candidate, Mitt Romney had announced his decision to vote for Trump's conviction hours before the voting took place. The Utah Senator further called out the US President's actions and reportedly said that he performed 'most abusive' and 'destructive violation of oath of office'. Earlier, as the impeachment trial had only just begun, Romney had said that he 'feels a deep sense of responsibility to the Constitution'.

Since Trump has been acquitted, Romney has faced a fresh backlash from his party members, with Donald Trump Jr saying that he is not 'principled' and 'he never has been'. The special assistant to US President, Steven Cheung called Romney a 'loser for life'

Mitt Romney is not ‘principled’ — and he never has been https://t.co/S3VOKDROlP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2020

