77 Passengers On Cruise Ship Headed For Florida Show COVID-19 Symptoms

A cruise ship with 77 sick people aboard is reportedly heading to Florida and is expected to dock next week. As per reports, the cruise released a statement and informed that at least 30 guests and 47 crew aboard Holland America's Zaandam ship have been reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms. All 1,243 guests have been asked to self-isolate themselves by staying in their rooms as the ship sails to Fort Lauderdale, where it is expected to dock on March 30.

No testing facilities on the ship

Initially, the ship was granted permission to disembark in Punta Arenas, Chile, but it was later rescinded. Testing kit for coronavirus is not available on the ship, the cruise reportedly said in a statement. The statement also read that since its flu season, and COVID-19 testing is not available onboard causing it difficult for the people to get examined and determine the cause of these elevated cases at this time.

All ports along the Zaandam's route are closed to cruise ships. Holland America deployed a second ship -- Rotterdam -- with extra supplies, staff, COVID-19 test kits, and other support as needed to meet the Zandaam on March 26 at night. The ship was at anchor for several days in Valparaiso, Chile, while it took on more provisions and fuel before departing for Fort Lauderdale.

Safety of passengers

Zaandam departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7, prior to Holland America's March 17 decision to suspend its global cruise operations for 30 days. The voyage was scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile, on March 21. No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile, where guests were initially told they could disembark for flights but were not permitted to. However, the ship is still trying to secure permission to enter the Panama Canal and looking into different options.

The cruise also reportedly said in the statement that they are adhering to all the safety norms prepared to protect the people and curb the spread of the disease if anyone is affected. How the safety of each passenger is the real motto of the cruise and the way they are catering it is commendable. Currently, there are 586 crew members on board. Those not required to operate the ship are in quarantine while those who are needed to maintain operations are self-isolating when not working. Meanwhile, those who are experiencing symptoms have been isolated and their close contacts are in quarantine.

