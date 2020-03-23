Coronavirus Cases In Australia Continue To Rise, Cruise Denied Entry

As fear and tension of the recent pandemic continues to escalate, leading to an increase in cases of people affected from COVID-19, people all over the world have fallen back to staying isolated, in order to stay safe and maintain social distance. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an imposition of a strict lockdown in many places. Australia is one of them, as cases have continued to climb.

New restrictions and strict lockdown rules gripped Australia on March 23. The cases of COVID-19 affected patients have suddenly spiked and reached around 1,700. In another incident in the city, a cruise ship carrying hundreds of passengers was denied an entry as the people on board complained of breathing problems.

Ever since the new restrictions have come into effect, people have been stressed, not just mentally buty economically. The situation was quite evident from the long queues outside offices of welfare agencies. Most states have also taken to closing down their borders to visitors from other parts of the country, pertaining to the new national restraints.

However, Western Australia, on March 23, banned the entire lot of 1,700 passengers who were on board the Swiss-owned cruise ship, MSC Magnifica. The cruise was to dock at Fremantle port. According to reports, entry was denied and the passengers were restricted from getting off after 250 passengers among those present, complained of respiratory issues. This decision was followed days after another cruise ship, the Ruby Princess, was denied entry in Sydney harbour pertaining to 48 passengers of the 2,700 present on board being tested positive for coronavirus.

Mark McGowan, West Australian Premierm, said: "I will not allow what happened in Sydney to happen here. We will not allow passengers or crew to wander the streets."

'Toughest year of our lives'

Even though the number of cases in Australia was not evidently increasing in January with only a gradual spread in cases, the number of COVID-19 cases now appears to be climbing at an escalated rate. New South Wales and Victoria have recorded the most rapid increase. New measures have been taken into effect in an attempt to fight the pandemic, with people being isolated and socially distant.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, told parliament: "There will be no more going to the pub after work, no more going to the gym in the morning, and no more sitting down for brunch at a cafe." Morrison reportedly added that the immense health and economic challenges of the global pandemic would be the "toughest year of our lives" besides warning Australians to prepare for shutdowns that could last for six months.

