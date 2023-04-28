80 Y/o Joe Biden Struggles To Recall 'Ireland Visit' Along With His 7th Grandchild | Watch

Are the horrors of aging catching up to the 80-year-old President of the United States Joe Biden? The 46th US President recently forgot his much-talked-about trip to Ireland which took place earlier this month. It all happened on Thursday when Biden was taking part in a light-hearted Q&A session with children. Hundreds of children wore big boy/girl shoes, to participate in the 'Take Your Child to Work' event which was organised at the White House. During the Q&A session, the US President was all over the place, from forgetting his way back to forgetting his son Hunter Biden’s love child, Biden’s event was filled with a plethora of goof-ups.

“The last country I’ve travelled, I’m trying to think of the last one I was in,” the US president said while answering a question posed by a kid at the event. After taking a long and awkward pause, Biden finally gave up and went on to state that he has met 89 heads of state. “I’ve been to, met with 89 heads of state so far. So, uh, trying to think where was the last place I was; it’s hard to keep track,” the US president blurted. Much to his dismay, Biden was reminded about his trip to the European nation by a child who was presented at the event. “Ireland,” the child shouted helping Biden to get out of his intense struggle. “Yeah, you’re right, Ireland. That’s where it was. How’d you know that?” the 80-year-old US President quipped. Earlier this month, the Democratic leader visited the country where he met the Irish President Michael D. Higgins and relieved his old Irish heritage. Meanwhile, the video of the whole ordeal went viral online, adding to the list of viral gaffes the US President is famous for.

BIDEN: "I'm trying to think where the last place I was? It's hard to keep track!"



Biden's last trip was to Ireland less than two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/UVc53KNtkB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Biden forgets Hunter Biden’s love child

In the same Q&A session, the US President forgot to mention or chose not to mention his son Hunter Biden’s love child with former stripper Lunden Roberts. When asked about his grandchildren the 80-year-old politician asserted that he has 6 grandchildren, ignoring his 7th one. “I have six grandchildren and I am crazy about them. I speak to them every single day, not a joke,” the US President asserted. The US president then went on to list his six grandchildren. The list included Naomi, 29; Finnegan, 23; Maisy, 22; Natalie, 18; Robert Hunter Biden II, 17; and Beau Jr., 2. However, it did not include Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old love child named Navy Joan Roberts.

BIDEN: "I have six grandchildren..."



Unmentioned: Hunter's 4-year-old daughter, who the Bidens refuse to acknowledge pic.twitter.com/XRrgPollou — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Earlier this week, the Arkansas judge ruled that the 50-year-old Hunter Biden must attend all the court proceedings in the child support case in which he is involved with Roberts. The Biden offspring has missed countless court proceedings in the past. During the Thursday hearing, the US President also managed to forget his sense of direction as well. Flustered Biden struggled to get on the podium and managed to point everywhere except the right place, it took a person to help him to get out of his distraction.

Biden is lost and confused again pic.twitter.com/sEzh7muuks — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Concerns over US President's age

On Tuesday, the US President announced his candidature for the 2024 US Presidential elections. “Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” the US President wrote on Twitter. However, his age has always been a matter of concern. Biden is currently the oldest president to sit in the oval office in American history. These constant gaffes, goof-ups, and controversies do not put his case in a good light. Hence, it will be interesting to see what Biden administration 2.0 will look like if gaffe-prone Biden manages to win the re-election in the intense 2024 race.