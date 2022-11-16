A Look Back At How Trump's Journey As US President Ended With The Chaotic Capitol Attack

Former US president Donald Trump filed federal paperwork for his 2024 Presidential run despite several Republicans contesting that he should not fight the next elections. The major development came nearly two years after he was impeached twice, leading to the end of his term. Subsequently, he made several controversial claims about election fraud, resulting in a violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2020.

What happened on January 6?

It is worth mentioning the United States had witnessed a black day for democracy as a group of supporters of the former President attacked the US Capitol following the victory of Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. The protestors entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states, which Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident, the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots.

On several occasions, he contested that the allegations levelled by the court were bogus and, assured the rioters to pardon if his government came into power in 2024. Also, Trump assured the rioters to be "treated fairly" as they were already tortured unfairly by the incumbent Biden administration.

On the other hand, earlier in September this year, the court highlighted the role played by Trump in the multipart effort to overturn the election. The crucial remarks from a close aide of the committee, who did not wish to be named, underscored that Trump launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying his opponent Joe Biden’s victory after losing the 2020 presidential election. The result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Besides the Capitol attack, Trump allegedly possesses "secret documents" at his home

Besides, the former president is also facing criminal proceedings for possessing government documents when he left office. On August 8 this year, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid at the residence of the ex-President's home in Palm Beach, Florida. Subsequently, the FBI released an affidavit last month, claiming Trump kept classified documents-- many of them top secret, mixed in with newspapers, magazines, and personal correspondence. According to the affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from his residence. As per the court, the 45th President was not authorised to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorised for the storage of classified material," read the court papers. Of 184 documents marked classified, 25 were at the top secret level. According to the affidavit, some had special markings suggesting they included information from susceptible human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorized by a special intelligence court. Despite revealing such crucial information, Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospect.

Image: AP