Afghanistan Crisis: US Claims To Have Evacuated 17,000 People From Kabul Last Week

Amid the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan, the US Army has evacuated as many as 2500 US nationals from Afghanistan in the past weeks. As the official statement, the US Army officials said that America is fighting against time and space while evacuating people from the war-torn country. So far, the US Air Force has successfully evacuated around 17000 people, including 2500 Americans, said the official spokesperson of the Pentagon, John Kirby. While addressing the media at the Pentagon, Kirby, said that defense officials do not have the exact number of how many Americans are in Kabul and Afghanistan, but the US Army is trying to quickly evacuate more and more people. Meanwhile, the Pentagon, Major General William Taylor, confirmed that 3800 people have been airlifted by the US military from Hamid Karzai International airport in the last 24 hours.

MG Taylor: Since August 14th, we have evacuated ~17,000. I would add that Intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals are conducting screening and security vetting for all SIV applicants and other vulnerable Afghans before they are allowed into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/eHgohoeIzS — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 21, 2021

People leaving Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban breached the high doors of Kabul, the country is consistently under chaos. Civilians are attempting to flee their homeland because they don't feel safe under the Taliban's rule. In the last phase of the US military leaving the country, thousands of Afghans swarmed and settled over the Kabul airport to leave the country. The United States, along with other countries, is helping to evacuate thousands of people, including Americans and Afghans, from the war-torn country. Since the Taliban's siege, the country has been facing a chaotic situation at the airport also.

Afghanistan's current situation

Today is the seventh day after the Taliban forcefully captured Kabul. The country is still in chaos and thousands of people are still waiting at the Kabul airport to leave the country, and so far, over 25,000 people have been evacuated to different countries. The terror outfit of Afghanistan, on the other hand, is desperately trying to form a stable government. The Taliban hijacked the presidential palace on August 15 and since then they are facing massive resistance from the civilians and from other countries. Afghan nationals are not ready to accept the Taliban's rule and their consistent protests are creating problems in some parts of the country.



IMAGE: AP