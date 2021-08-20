Afghanistan: US F-18 Fighter Jets Secure Kabul Airspace As Evacuation Picks Up Speed

The US military is flying F/A-18 fighter jets over Kabul “to ensure security” in the midst of a massive evacuation effort as American troops withdraw from Afghanistan, the Pentagon informed on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing, Major General Hank Taylor said that F/A-18s from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, currently based in the North Arabian Sea, “flew armed overwatch flights over Kabul to ensure enhanced security” in the past 24 hours. Later, Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby clarified that the planes were “at altitude” and not flying low as previously reported.

The United States has deployed roughly 5,200 troops to secure the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul and facilitate the repatriation process. Since the fall of Kabul, the US military has evacuated at least 7,000 citizens and allies from the war-ravaged country. On Thursday, Pentagon said that 2,000 civilians were airlifted from Kabul in the last 24 hours.

It is imperative to note that this is the first time that Washington has admitted to deploying fighter jets over the Asian country since the Taliban took charge last Sunday and former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Government officials have estimated that there are more than 10,000 Americans as well as 50,000 to 65,000 Afghan allies, including family members, who are waiting to be evacuated as the US drawdown nears its August deadline. President Joe Biden has, meanwhile, said that American troops will stay in Afghanistan till all Americans who want to be out of the country are evacuated, even if it means staying there post the August deadline.

6,000 people will soon board planes for the US from Kabul

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that at least 6,000 people at Kabul airport have been “fully processed by the US consular team and will soon board planes.” Speaking at a briefing, Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the administration was aware of the “congestion around the airport” and was working to fasten the process of repatriation. He added that flights continued throughout the airport, noting that US citizens and legal permanent residents “will be given the first opportunity to board, with other priority groups filling in seats from there.”

(Image: AP)