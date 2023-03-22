As the prospect of former US President Donald Trump getting arrested inches closer, netizens are having a field day with what the visuals of him getting arrested will look like. The twice impeached former US president is facing possible criminal charges in New York relating to the alleged hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. According to NBC news Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is also investigating on whether the business mogul turned US politician falsified his business records. While Trump had maintained innocence and his attorney claimed that he was the victim of extortion, the former US President, if gets arrested, will become the first president in American history to achieve the so-called "feat".

While all this was going on, netizens found a fascinating way to imagine what Trump's arrest will look like. Several viral AI images are being circulated online which show the former US president getting escorted by the police. While all these images are fake and the former US President is still not arrested, the interesting yet animated AI images have garnered several eyeballs. The images show the twice-impeached former president trying to resist cops in his full glory.

trump getting arrested good morning to me pic.twitter.com/O1qAjI6As0 — mj (@nelsonvsmurdock) March 21, 2023

These Dramatic ass picture of Donald Trump getting arrested LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/5vUHPVkq0z — joe (@Joeonv) March 21, 2023

From getting escorted by Authorities to Trump in an orange jumpsuit

The plethora of pictures which are now being circulated online shows the whole process of Trump Whaling in the courtroom to him even sweeping the floor of his “future jail cell”. “I’m not sure who started the AI image trend of Donald Trump getting arrested, but I felt duty-bound to generate my own contributions. So here’s a thread of entertainment I made for you. #TrumpArrest,” one user wrote on Twitter.

In the tweet thread, the user shared a visual of the animated and caricaturish face of Trump running away from the NYPD cops in an effort to resist the arrest. “These pics of Donald Trump getting arrested would go hard as an album cover,” wrote another user. Comedian Dom Joly also shared an AI image of the former president getting dragged from the streets of New York by NYPD officers. “Fantastic snap of Trump getting arrested…” the comedian quipped.

Overall, while the fate of the 45th President of the United States is still unclear, these AI-generated photos of the Republican leadership have definitely given netizens a good laugh. However, it will be interesting to see what the whole ordeal will actually look like.

I’m not sure who started the AI image trend of Donald Trump getting arrested, but I felt duty-bound to generate my own contributions. So here’s a thread of entertainment I made for you. 🧵#TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/qTB5J34nbb — Saffho 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@SaffhoArtSht) March 21, 2023

Fantastic snap of Trump getting arrested… 🤞 pic.twitter.com/xomU6vFtle — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 20, 2023