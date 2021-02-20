Alabama Military Jet Crash Leaves Two Dead, US Air Force To Convene Investigation

The US Air Force on February 19 confirmed that two pilots were killed after a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near the Montgomery Regional Airport. According to NBC News, Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., executive airport director, said the airport was informed about the crash in an adjacent, wooded area at about 5:05pm (Local time). He further informed that the jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Following the incident, Col. Seth Graham, the 14th Flying Training Wing commander, said that his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two pilots involved in this incident. He added that there are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of his teammates.

Investigation underway

The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed. It is also not clear if a pilot was trying to land there. The US Airforce has said that a safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident.

As there are houses near the airbase, the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency asked the residents to stay away from the area. Taggart informed that the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee at the time of the crash. He said that the crash did not change the arrival and departure schedule at the airport. It is worth noting that the Montgomery airport abuts an Air Force facility known as Dannelly Field, home of Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing.

