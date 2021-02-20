US Prez Biden Urges European & Asian Allies To Join Forces Against Chinese Competition

US President Joe Biden has appealed to his European and Asian allies to join forces against the competition with China, calling it 'economic abuses'.

"Competition with China is going to be stiff. That’s what I expect, and that’s what I welcome, because I believe in the global system Europe and the United States, together with our allies in the Indo-Pacific, worked so hard to build over the last 70 years," said Biden.

The President added, "We have to push back against the Chinese government’s economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system. Everyone must play by the same rules. We must prepare together for a long-term strategic competition with China. How US, Europe, & Asia work together to secure peace & defend our shared values & advance our prosperity across the Pacific will be among the most consequential efforts we undertake."

Joe Biden dials Xi Jinping

On Tuesday, Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. As per the statement released by the White House, Biden in his conversation with Xi Jinping affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people's security, prosperity, health, and way of life by preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. The 2 leaders exchanged their views on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and also discussed the challenges of global health, security, and preventing weapons proliferation. Notably, this is the second time both leaders have spoken in the last 7 days.

The international ties between the US and China had come under deep strain during Donald Trump's administration, as the two global powers sparred over a range of issues, including the trade war, COVID-19 outbreak, espionage allegations, media freedoms, and human rights. The Coronavirus pandemic had become the main point of conflict between the 2 nations after Trump accused China of not being transparent during the initial stage of the pandemic in Wuhan in December 2019.

