Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust's Assistant Director Had Declared Gun 'safe' Before The Incident

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of Rust movie after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured. The gun handed to Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie was declared safe by the assistant director Dave Halls, reported The Associated Press. Halls brought the gun from the cart and gave it to Baldwin, as he did not know that it was loaded with live rounds, the detective has mentioned in the search warrant application.

Assistant director declares gun as safe before the shoot

As per the court records, the gun was one of the three guns that the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the building where the shooting was underway, reported AP. The assistant director Dave Halls brought the gun from the cart and while giving the gun to Alec Baldwin, Halls shouted 'cold gun' on set and assured Baldwin that the gun was safe to use, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court. reported AP. As per the report, Baldwin fired the gun and accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

As per the AP report, Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead. Joel Souza was taken to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment. The details regarding the shooting at the ranch on Bonanza Creek Road have been mentioned in a search warrant application filed by the Santa Fe County Sherriff's Office, reported AP. The investigating authorities want to examine actor Alec Baldwin's 'blood-stained costume' for the film Rust and the weapon that was fired. As per the AP report, there was no information regarding the rounds of guns that were fired.

Alec Baldwin, via his Twitter handle, released a statement regarding the accidental prop gun shooting incident. In the tweet, he stated that he was in shock and was cooperating with the police regarding the investigation. The actor wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." In another tweet, Baldwin mentioned that he was in touch with Halyna Hutchins husband and was 'heartbroken' for her family and all those who loved Halyna.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)