Alex Padilla To Replace Kamala Harris In Senate, Will Be First Latino Senator

For the first time, a Latino Secretary of State Alex Padilla is set to make history as the senator as he will replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the state of California. Padilla will be appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom. California Governor Newsom took to his official handle on Twitter to announce, “His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history -- especially for the working men and women of our state and country.” He further added, “I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator.” In his response to the governor, the first-ever Latino senator wrote that he will make California proud, adding that it was a “tremendous point of pride to be the first Latino senator”.

According to Associated Press, the 47-year-old will take the seat as the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris steps down on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. Padilla recalled his family’s struggles and his parents’ contribution who had migrated to the US from Mexico. In a statement, as he announced Padilla’s selection, Newsom said that Padilla is the son of immigrant parents who worked as a cook and a house cleaner in the US and the first Latino to represent California.

[California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Credit: AP]

Six-year term until 2022

The Senate seat will be up for a six-year term until 2022 once Harris’ term ends, Newsom informed, indicating an open opportunity for Padilla to fill the seat. Furthermore, acknowledging Newsom’s words, Padilla in a tweet pledged to "work each and every day to honour that trust and deliver for all Californians”. "From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you,” the Latino senator said in a tweet. He added, “We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn't leave working families behind.” Newsom described the senator as a warrior for voting rights and the ‘American Dream’.

