NASA Invites People To Join Celebrating Historic ‘Launch America’ Space Flight, Virtually

NASA has invited people to join in celebrating a ‘historic milestone’ in human spaceflight as it prepares for Launch America – the first flight into orbit of American astronauts on American rockets from American soil since the end of the space shuttle era in 2011.

NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight is scheduled for take-off at 4:33 pm EDT Wednesday, May 27. This mission will send NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. People can attend the launch virtually, receiving mission updates and opportunities on its website.

READ | NASA, SpaceX Bringing Astronaut Launches Back To Home Turf

“Through NASA’s virtual launch experience, we make it possible for more people than ever to watch the beginning of this new era in human spaceflight,” said Bettina Inclán, NASA’s associate administrator for Communications. “We’re already seeing people participate online with the LaunchAmerica hashtag and helping build the excitement for this historic moment,” he added.

People can register to find the entire schedule, mission highlights, and virtual tours. Find more information on the site: https://www.nasa.gov/beourguest

READ | Meet Bob Behnken & Dough Hurley; The First NASA Astronauts SpaceX Will Launch To Orbit

Virtual NASA Social

“NASA Social,” an opportunity for social media users to get a ‘behind the scenes’ view of the launch, virtually. It is a unique way in which the public can celebrate the return of human spaceflight to American soil.

The LaunchAmerica NASA Social is taking the form of a Facebook group that any social media user can request permission to join by answering a few simple questions and agreeing to adhere to the guidelines of the group. In addition to connecting virtually with a community of people enthusiastic about the LaunchAmerica mission, participants will get a virtual tour of NASA facilities at Kennedy and interact with NASA representatives in real-time, as well as virtually view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

READ | Pence Previews Next Week's US Return To Space

READ | US Military's Mystery Space Plane Rockets To Orbit