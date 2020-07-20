Rioters Loot Amazon Go Store In Seattle; Trump Jr Calls Them 'undocumented Shoppers'

Black Lives Matter protestors were reportedly seen damaging and looting stores in the middle of their rally in Seattle on Sunday, July 19, as city police were seen blocking off entrances to Interstate entries so rioters could not enter or leave the area without being noticed.

Seattle Police Dept on Sunday stated that protestors broke out several windows of the East City Precinct and threw "devices" into the lobby that ignited a small fire in the station. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, the police stated in their tweet.

Donald Trump Jr also took the opportunity to attack Biden and the BLM protests, while sharing a video of the riots masked as demonstrations, he rankled the opposition by stating these rioters were in fact "undocumented shoppers".

How dare you call them rioters?!? They’re undocumented shoppers. https://t.co/VrxnaRoEou — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 20, 2020

The protesters broke out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

Following the incident at the police precinct, protestors moved to the Downtown area, along with Antifa members riding around in armed cars and trucks wreaking havoc in the city.

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters Downtown Seattle protesting against ICE.



Antifa Militants are riding around armed in unmarked cars. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q9XpqAqsft — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

In the middle of all this, BLM protestors broke into an Amazon Go store in Downtown Seattle, after which the protest turned into a full-fledged riot.

The developing incident resulted in the police unit tweeting that a large crowd had gathered in the city square outside its West Precinct and demonstrators were throwing rocks and other potentially harmful object sat officers and that at least one officer has been taken to the hospital.

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

Police said demonstrators had gone from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West precinct "leaving behind a trail of property destruction."

"These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests," police said.

A similar incident had occurred in Seattle on June 9, also amidst BLM protests, when another Amazon Go store was targetted and looted. A report shared on Reddit claimed that the Amazon store was vandalised and several items were carted away but it turned out that the store's scanning system which lets people in after scanning the barcode on their phone's app, along with their camera and motion sensors was able to identify the miscreants.

The protestors were then reportedly "automatically billed" for the items that they allegedly looted. Currently, Notably, Amazon Go has 21 stores across four locations in the US: New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle. The last one has borne the brunt of repeated attacks in the protests.

The BLM protestors are a reaction to the George Floyd murder.

Floyd, 46, on Monday, May 25 was detained for questioning regarding a possible crime in progress. The incident which was caught on video showed a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd down to the ground when things escalated and holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 5 minutes as he continued to interrogate him.

The video which sparked outrage in the US, also shows Floyd pleading in his last moment with the officer to let him go, as he could not breathe. The accused police officer has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

