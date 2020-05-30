George Floyd Death: Wife Of Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Files For Divorce

Kellie Chauvin, the wife of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis Police officer who is responsible for the death of George Floyd, issued a statement through her lawyer in which she has announced her decision to file for divorce.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” reads the statement released by Kellie's lawyer.

Through her attorney wife of former Officer Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged with murdering #GeorgeFloyd released a statement saying she is devastated by Floyd’s death, sends condolences to his family and is divorcing her husband @wcco pic.twitter.com/A5n7bYgdbK — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) May 30, 2020

While Ms Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.

What is the George Floyd incident?

Floyd, 46, on Monday, May 25 was detained for questioning regarding a possible crime in progress. The incident which was caught on video showed a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd down to the ground when things escalated and holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 5 minutes as he continued to interrogate him.

The video which sparked outrage in the US, also shows Floyd pleading in his last moment with the officer to let him go, as he could not breathe. The accused police officer has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

In the aftermath of the incident, citywide protests broke out in Minneapolis on May 26 evening, where George Floyd died. Protestors chanted and carried banners that read, “I can’t breathe” and “Jail killer KKKops.” The protesters eventually marched about 5 kms to a city police precinct, with some protestors reportedly damaging windows, squad cars and spraying graffiti on the building.

Tensions and violence continue to escalate in the area with relentless protests demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family. Meanwhile, John Harrington, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS), announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau and a trial for the case will begin soon.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

