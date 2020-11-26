'America Won't Lose War Against Virus': Biden Calls For Unity In Thanksgiving Speech

On November 25, US President-elect Joe Biden called for ‘unity’ amongst Americans to fight the pandemic crisis in a compelling Thanksgiving speech. Emphasizing the value of shared sacrifices, Biden appealed to the citizens to come together to get through the pandemic. “We're at war with a virus, not each other,” he said, adding, this was the time to double the efforts and recommit oneself to the fight. “Remember, we’re all in this together,” the former Vice President reminded.

In his live-streamed Thanksgiving address, Biden asked the citizens not to surrender to the “fatigue” of the coronavirus as he warned that the battle was far from over. He emphasized the need for a “shared goal” for defeating the virus. Biden reiterated the public health officials’ advisory, as he asked people to avoid large gatherings and minimize celebrations as the infections from the novel coronavirus were on the rise. "I know the country has grown weary of the fight,” Biden said, adding, it was the time to “steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight.”

Don’t let yourself surrender to the fatigue.



America is not going to lose the war against this virus.



We’ll get our lives back. Life is going to return to normal. I promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2020

The US President-elect would be spending the Thanksgiving at his home in Delaware with his wife Jill Biden, daughter and son-in-law, as he appealed to the Americans to do the same and keep the assembly limited to close family members. “We all have a role to play in beating this crisis,” he said.

Read: Biden's Transition Shadowed By Virus Concerns

Read: Democracy Was Tested This Year, People Up To The Task: Biden

For those who have lost loved ones — I know this time of year is especially difficult. I will be thinking and praying for each and every one of you at your Thanksgiving table. pic.twitter.com/xlvaCrA1ZT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 25, 2020

Tune in as I deliver a Thanksgiving address on the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and how we'll get through this crisis together. https://t.co/1v8vx05N9K — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 25, 2020

Biden emphasizes 'individual responsibility'

“The federal government has vast powers to combat this virus. And I commit to you I will use all those powers to lead a national coordinated response," the former Vice President assured citizens. He empathized with the grieving families of the COVID-19 victims this holiday season, who would have empty chairs at the time of festivities. Biden reiterated the public’s role in mitigating the coronavirus. “Federal government can't do it alone. Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can to slow the virus. Every decision we make matters. Every decision we make can save a life,” the US President-elect said. As of November 25, the US reported 2,046 fatalities in the highest one-day coronavirus death toll, with a record 89,954 hospitalizations for the sixteenth consecutive day.

#COVID19 cases are rising nationwide. Case rates in the last 7 days were highest in the Midwest. This Thanksgiving, protect yourself and loved ones:



Avoid Travel.

Gather virtually or outdoors.

Wear a mask.

Stay 6 feet from others.

Wash hands.



More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT pic.twitter.com/BwX2zKhJe5 — CDC (@CDCgov) November 25, 2020

Read: Trump Refuses To Accept Biden's Win As Transition Proceeds

Read: Rouhani Hopes US President Biden Unravels Trump's Iran Policies