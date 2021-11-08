American Rapper Travis Scott Was Arrested In 2015, 2017 For Inciting Fans: Report

It was a black day for Grammy-nominated singer Travis Scott as eight people lost their lives during the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Subsequently, some conflicting reports emerged on social media about the crazy behaviour of the singer. According to a report by the Associated Press, this was not the first time Scott's behaviour was under the lens of investigators. The news agency claimed he has previously been arrested at least twice for prompting his audience to rush the stage in disobedience of security measures.

Watch videos of Travis Scott while he was caught inciting fans:

#TravisScott has had a series of incidents at previous shows that have resulted in “riots” and injuries. Lollapalooza 2015, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.



In the video he says ‘middle fingers up,” which is directed to the security trying to descale the situation. pic.twitter.com/LSyyiweeBv — sí (@sisihunni) November 6, 2021

Travis Scott has been arrested and convicted twice for encouraging fans to rush his stage. One man was paralyzed at NYC concert in 2017. In a 2015 show, he told the crowd, “Let’s go. Come over. I want chaos”. Past chaos and stage rushing incidents caused by Scott: pic.twitter.com/gs8jZbfbXG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 7, 2021

What happened on the 'black day'?

Notably, on Friday, when the singer was performing, a tragic incident unfolded that ended with a deadly disaster. The authorities told AP that a sizable group of the 50,000 in attendance pushed toward the stage at NRG Park as a timer clicked down to start the performance before the chaotic scene began to ignite. According to the Huston authorities, eight people were killed and several others injured during the chaotic incident. Subsequently, the American singer opened up and said he is 'devastated. He also said he would cooperate with the investigation group and want to help the community heal.

Travis Scott should be held directly liable, charged, arrested, and sued for inciting a riot while he clearly saw medical staff nearly at the front of the stage. This piece of human garbage should be brought to justice for his continual lack of regard for human life https://t.co/6UEk81oZrF — TrashPanda (@Thezeekitz) November 6, 2021

here he is last night. it was the moment the ambulance wasn’t able to go anywhere, due to the crowds blatant disrespect.



He encouraged it. pic.twitter.com/yd7FCtfMSK — sí (@sisihunni) November 6, 2021

Travis Scott was arrested twice

The media report said that, in 2017, the American rapper was accused of inciting followers to avoid security and hasten the stage at a concert in Arkansas. During the 2017 incident, more than a dozen people including a security guard and a police officer were injured in the incident. Some social media users also claimed that the singer had directed his fans to jump off the 3rd-floor balcony, which resulted in one concertgoer being pushed off from it. Similarly, in 2015, the American singer pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, reported news agency Sputnik. Scott reportedly called fans to climb over security barriers however, no injuries were reported at that time.

Meanwhile, during the recent Huston show, social media users alleged that the people were chanting slogans against Scott to stop the show. However, due to overcrowdedness at the venue, the singer could not figure out the chaos that erupted in between the live concert. "Travis Scott is legendary in the hip-hop community for his beyond high-energy performances, where he really tries to rile up the crowd,” said Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone to the Associated Press. "That makes for some really fun shows and made for a couple of scary incidents," noted Stone, who had attended several live concerts of the American singer.

Image: AP