Travis Scott Releases Statement After 8 Killed In Astroworld Fest: 'Extremely Devastated'

At least eight people lost their lives, and many got injured during the Astroworld festival in Houston. Panic rippled through a packed crowd as Grammy-nominated singer Travis Scott performed on the stage. As the concert unfolded as a disaster on Friday, November 5, the singer has opened up and said he is 'devastated'. He also said he would cooperate with the investigation group and want to help the community heal.

Travis Scott, who hails from Houston, recently opened up about the incident. The singer released a statement via Twitter and revealed he is "extremely devastated." He also extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of those who lost their life.

Scott wrote, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival." Scott assured he is cooperating with the police department of Houston as they investigate the incident. His statement read, "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support the families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all."

The singer also took to his Instagram stories as he opened up about the incident. He sent out prayers to those who lost their lives and said, "I just want to send out prayers to the ones whose life was lost last night." The singer looked somewhat disturbed by the incident and said, "My fans really mean the world to me. And I always really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I could make out or anything that's going on I can stop the show and help them get the help they need. I can't just never imagine this in the rarest of the situation." He also asked his fans to let the police know if they know anything about the incident.

What happened in Travis Scott's concert?

Travis Scott went to perform at NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5. As he came to perform, a disaster unfolded as the sold-out concert with 50,000 people surged towards the stage. Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief reportedly told a news conference that the compression before the stage led to pain and caused the tragedy. The panic started around 9:15 pm as people began to fall unconscious. While some were suffering cardiac arrest, others felt suffocated in the "mass casualty incident."

Some survivors, who attended the concert have also opened up and revealed what had happened via social media. One of them said people began to drown in the first 30 seconds of Scott's opening song. The witness wrote, "The rush of people became tighter and tighter. Breathing became something only a few were capable of. The rest were crushed or unable to breathe in the thick, hot air." "It got tighter. Impossible to breathe, as our lungs were compressed between the bodies of those surrounding us," she added. However, the cause of death is still being investigated.

