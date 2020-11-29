Americans Ask Joe Biden For Help After Taco Bell Shortens Its Menu

While US President-elect Joe Biden has promised to ‘build back better’, he is now receiving messages to fix one thing urgently- Taco Bell. The fast-food chain recently irked Americans after it cut more than half the items on its menu, including the Mexican pizza. However, this decision did not get well with people, who’ve now taken to Twitter to urge their future leader to “fix the problem”.

'Bring back Mc Donald's breakfast'

According to Business Insider, the menu simplification and shortened hours have led to upto three per cent growth in Taco Bell’s sales. Regardless, Americans were not happy with the decision and soon started urging the President-elect to intervene in the matter. Soon it snowballed to include people’s problems with other food joints too. While some asked Biden to bring back Mc Donald’s breakfast, other user asked him for Burger King’s cheesy tots.

@JoeBiden sir when are you planning to bring back fiesta potatoes at Taco Bell? 🤔 — Guts (@yaboiguts) November 27, 2020

What's Biden's plan to bring potatoes and Mexican pizzas back to @tacobell? — Ⓥ❄️ but Spooky (@SeanxTyler) November 28, 2020

I can’t wait until Joe Biden takes office so he can sign an executive order to bring back @tacobell shredded chicken. This is bullshit. — empress of andromeda 🛸 (@BissietheAlien) November 22, 2020

@JoeBiden please bring back the spicy potato tacos at taco bell i miss them — kaitlyn ♊️ (@knucklepucked_) November 28, 2020

so is Joe Biden gonna fix the taco bell menu orrrr??? — Lexie♡ (@lexieepalumbo) November 24, 2020

Disappointed to discover that Joe Biden’s Day One agenda doesn’t include bringing the quesarito back to Taco Bell. — Ky 🦕 (@kyland_ward) November 20, 2020

Joe Biden bring back all-day breakfast at McDonalds please. — johndemartino (@johndemartino) November 20, 2020

Recounts increase Biden's ballots

President-elect Joe Biden won the primarily Democratic Milwaukee County over incumbent President Donald Trump with 257 more ballots in the final tally show, as Wisconsin concluded the ‘recounting of votes’ that started last Friday, November 20. Milwaukee recount, which had cost the Trump campaign nearly $3m, resulted in Biden's lead with a net gain of 257 votes to Trump’s 125 that jumped his vote count to 317,527, of nearly 460,000 total casts. The republicans had demanded the recounting of votes in Wisconsin’s populous and Democratic-leaning counties after US President lost to Biden with more than 20,000 votes. While Biden was declared a projected winner of the presidential race with 306 electoral colleges to Trump’s 232, President Donald Trump’s campaign lead asserted that only “legal votes” must be tallied in the two counties as they slapped lawsuits.

After the recount, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson told AP that the results from the Wisconsin counties demonstrated “what we already know.” Further, he added that the elections were, in fact, fair, transparent, accurate, and secure. The state is expected to certify the result on November 30. Dane County, another Democratic stronghold is still ongoing with the votes recounts and is expected to finish the tallies by the end of the day.

