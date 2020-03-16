Coronavirus Outbreak: After Hoarding Toilet Rolls, Americans Now Buying Guns

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world and several people are stockpiling toilet paper and food, many Americans are also lining up outside gun shops. According to an international media outlet, guns sales are surging in many of the states, especially in those hit hardest by the virus. Gun shop owners reportedly even called the situation a 'panic' as the guns are running out too.

The US death toll rose to 69 and the total confirmed cases surged to 3,802. The outbreak also led to Americans hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizers. As per reports, Costco and other giant supermarket chains were also left clean and even Amazon's physical stores appeared to be down to single rolls of novelty toilet paper in some places.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a 22-year-old, who bought ammunition, said that she had already stocked up on food and ammo was the next step. Another customer reportedly said that he and his family will now be safe from looters. A gun store owner, on the other hand, said that his major suppliers are out of stock and guns from the whole nation have been cleaned out, just like toilet paper.

'Take it easy'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged its citizens to 'take it easy' and that 'it will all pass' in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. Trump even assured Americans that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Trump said that the stores are working to keep up with demand and added that there is no need for anyone in the country to hoard.

Trump also raised awareness on how to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. Trump urged citizens to 'do your part'. From meeting and travel precautions to personal hygiene, the US President wants citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the fatal virus and the video is titled, 'we're in this together'.

