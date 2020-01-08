Amid US-Iran Tensions, Trump's 'All Is Well' Tweet Triggers Heated Debate Amongst Netizens

After the missile attack in US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, United States President Donald Trump broke his silence and tweeted 'All is well' which triggered discussion among the netizens. Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on January 8. Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Trump's tweet soon became a topic of discussion. While some internet users supported Trump's attack on Iran, several others blamed him for putting the lives of US troops in danger. On one hand, an internet user called him a 'visionary'. Another Twitterati asked the US President to 'resign'.

TRUMP IS A VISIONARY.



The billionaire of the people is going for wins none of his predecessors had the guts to tackle. The political novice is making the hacks who have polluted Washington for decades look like the fools they are. Trump is different.



God bless our President. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 8, 2020

There's no one I'd rather have making these decisions than President Trump.



He may hit Iran, he may not. He may ramp up sanctions or maybe not.



One thing we know FOR SURE. He won't send billions in cash to the Mullahs in the middle of the night like the last guy did! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 8, 2020

We have 100% faith in you President @realDonaldTrump . You have showed great restraint & made it very clear AMERICA IS BACK, BIGGER & STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. pic.twitter.com/bJHgcujkBJ — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) January 8, 2020

'Impulsive and chaotic'

Trump said "all is well" then admits he hasn't finished assessing the damage and casualties.



How can all be well if he doesn't know the extent of the harm caused by Iran's missiles?



His mind is gone.... — Eric Applebaum (@applebaum_eric) January 8, 2020

Only a complete psychopath could declare "all is well" with missiles fired at US troops because YOU aren't man enough to face your own Impeachment without using our soldiers as distraction bait.



RESIGN. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 8, 2020

What's happening now is EVERYTHING we've feared for four years now...that u are so incompetent, impulsive, undisciplined, unprincipled, chaotic and dishonest at a time of national security crisis when we need truth, stability & real leadership...#Trump #Iran #Soleimani — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 8, 2020

