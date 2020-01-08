The Debate
Amid US-Iran Tensions, Trump's 'All Is Well' Tweet Triggers Heated Debate Amongst Netizens

US News

After the missile attack in US airbase in Iraq, Donald Trump broke his silence and tweeted 'All is well' which triggered discussion among the netizens.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amid

After the missile attack in US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, United States President Donald Trump broke his silence and tweeted 'All is well' which triggered discussion among the netizens. Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on January 8. Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement. 

READ: Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's Body Arrives At Kerman For Burial

Trump's tweet soon became a topic of discussion. While some internet users supported Trump's attack on Iran, several others blamed him for putting the lives of US troops in danger. On one hand, an internet user called him a 'visionary'. Another Twitterati asked the US President to 'resign'. 

READ: Iran Says 'took And Concluded Proportionate' Self-defence

'Impulsive and chaotic'

READ: Oil Spikes, Stocks Plunge After Iran Attacks

READ: Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge: LIVE Updates

Published:
