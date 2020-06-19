'Time To Put Woman Of Colour': Amy Klobuchar Rules Herself Out As Joe Biden's Running Mate

US Senator and former Democratic candidate for presidential elections, Amy Klobuchar has retracted herself voluntarily from being Joe Biden’s running mate. Amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, Klobuchar said in an interview with an international media outlet that this is the time to put women of colour in the administration 'on that ticket' to ‘heal the nation’. While the Democratic nominee for 2020 has already declared that his running mate would be a woman, the Minnesota Senator has reportedly seen her favourability decline amid demonstrations over racial discrimination.

“I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar said. “If you want to heal this nation right now, my party, yes, but our nation, this is sure a h** of a way to do it.”

Read - US: Summer Vacationers Weigh Testing, Quarantine Or Staying Home

Read - Vanessa Bryant Urges US Congress To Pass The Kobe And Gianna Helicopter Safety Act

Joe Biden accepts the decision

Joe Biden has accepted Klobuchar’s decision and recalled how the Minnesota senator achieved everything that she sets her mind onto. According to Democratic nominee racing for the White House, because Klobuchar knows ‘how to get things done’, with her help they will defeat Republican US President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, “Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn't hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to. You know how to get things done. With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump.”

Previously, Joe Biden had bashed US President Donald Trump and said that he has “surrendered” to the coronavirus contagion. Lashing out at Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for delaying swift action, Biden said that instead of directing the country, the US President “has retreated” in the fight against the invisible enemy.

Donald Trump has repeatedly shown optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recently he claimed that its vaccine would be ready even before 2020 while also pushing the governors to reopen US states. Biden, however, said that the citizens of the United States have sacrificed a lot to combat the coronavirus outbreak and the fight might be lost because Trump has “lost interest”.

Read - Europeans Working With US To Restructure WHO Amid Rising Credibility Concerns

Read - US: Biden Seizes On Bolton Book To Hit Trump's Record On China

(With inputs from AP)



