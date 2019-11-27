Angela Merkel Says Maintaining NATO Is 'very Important' For Germany

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel said on November 27 that maintaining the NATO defence alliance holds the most importance for the nation after President of France, Emmanuel Macron said NATO is 'experiencing brain death'. While addressing the lawmakers in the parliament, Merkel said that maintaining NATO is 'even more' in German interests as it was there during Cold war or at least as important as it was during that time because presently Europe fails to protect itself. Merkel had previously also rejected Macron's 'sweeping judgements' for saying the alliance is not in the capacity to move forward.

Macron had criticized the lack of strategic coordination between the United States and other NATO allies over the invasion of Syria last month by Turkey. He said that the US is “turning back” since the attack on Syria was done without any consultation with the allies and the European members “should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the US”.

Macron further charged that there is no coordination of strategic decision-making between the US and its NATO allies. In an interview with an international media outlet, he suggested that Europe must become autonomous in terms of military strategy and capability as he believes that Europe is exceptionally fragile because of the US unilateralism under President Trump. Macron also says that Trump “doesn't share the same idea of the European project”.

NATO needs to re-evaluate itself

During the summit in London on December 4, the 29 member states of NATO will try to put up a show of unity but questions sparked by Trump about the relevance of NATO will reportedly be on everyone's mind. The US President left his European and Canadian allies confused during the 2018 summit when he criticised the alliance and even spoke of quitting before doing a total reversal and then praising it. Following that summit, Macron stated that NATO was experiencing brain death after the US ordered the withdrawal of all US troops from Syria. This action left the gates open for Turkey to invade Syria and launch a military offensive to eradicate 'terrorist' organisations. The Kurds who were most affected by the Turkish invasion felt that the US had betrayed them even though the Kurds had assisted the US forces in their fight against the IS.

(With agency inputs)