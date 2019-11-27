NATO will hand over its future to 'wise Persons' as they bring reform

After US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron criticised the NATO and its lack of relevance in today's day and age, NATO is planning to rely on a group of 'Wise Persons' to initiate reform and breathe some life into the US-led alliance. French President Macron's comments that the NATO is brain dead sent shocks through the alliance members as the US-led alliance marks its 70th anniversary on December 4.

NATO needs to re-evaluate itself

During the summit in London on December 4 , the 29 member states of NATO will try to put up a show of unity but questions sparked by Trump's comment about the relevance of NATO will be on everyone's mind. In typical Trump fashion, he left his European and Canadian allies confused during the 2018 summit when he criticised the alliance and even spoke of quitting before doing a total reversal and then praising it. After that summit, Macron stated that NATO was experiencing brain death after the US ordered the withdrawal of all US troops from Syria. This action left the gates open for Turkey to invade Syria and launch an offensive attack against anyone it deems a terrorist organisation. The Kurds especially that were most affected by the Turkish invasion felt that the US had betrayed them even though the Kurds had assisted the US forces in their fight against ISIL.

To address this failing trust in NATO the countries are set to adopt a Franco-German Proposal that advocates the creation of a group of respected figures being referred to as 'wise persons' under the Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The 'wise persons' would then get back to NATO by 2021 which would be in time for their next summit with a list of changes and reforms for the organisation.



The NATO which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in 1949 during the start of the cold war between the United States and the Soviet Union. In 2014 with Russia annexing Crimea it found a renewed purpose for its existence, but that is being questioned once again.

