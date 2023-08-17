Hawaiian residents slammed US President Joe Biden, saying that they do not want their commander-in-chief to visit the island as a part of the federal government’s response to the Maui wildfires. “I don’t want him here,” a local resident identified as Jay Awan of Lahaina, told American newspaper The Post. “He’s just coming to Maui to look good in front of the cameras," the angry resident underscored.

On Wednesday, Biden announced that he would make a trip to the island where wildfires have wreaked havoc this Monday, August 21. But the residents clearly appeared unwelcoming over a spate of controversies on Biden's lackadaisical reactions to the tragedy.

There would be no significance of President Biden's visit to the town that's “burned to the ground" from the devastating wildfires while it once used to be a popular resort destination, Awan, the cook and tiki carver told the paper. He insisted that the charred island, despite the estimated $6 billion reconstruction efforts, will never return to its pre-wildfire glory. The residents of the island expressed outrage at the federal government's response as the painstaking search was on for the survivors of the deadliest wildfires in the US in more than a century.

Biden says 'will travel to Hawaii as soon as we can'

As many as 106 people were confirmed dead in the raging fires that consumed the island's historic port town of Lahaina. Hundreds are still missing as Biden on Wednesday pledged that he will ensure "every asset they need will be there for them." And while Biden stressed that he and first lady Jill Biden plan to travel to Hawaii "as soon as we can," the Island's inhabitants do not want the US President to set foot on the devastated island.

“It’s like a f–king warzone here,” Awan said in angst-laden tone. “Maui’s never going to be the same. Lahaina’s never going to be the same.”

President Biden was slammed for his off-handed response just this week as he responded vaguely to a question on the deaths unfolding in the raging wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. While he was enjoying a weekend at his favourite beach getaway, Rehoboth, Biden was asked to comment on wildfires that have left dozens dead and missing. “Will you come talk about the Hawaii response Mr. President?” a reporter from the rope line asked Biden. To this, he responded quickly: "No comment".

Republicans berated the US President's cold reaction to the tragedy saying that their leader was unconcerned about deaths and devastation back at home while the Democrats are eagerly involved in sending aid to Ukraine overseas. To make matters worse, as Biden publicly spoke for the first time about the deadly Hawaii wildfires, during his speech in Milwaukee, Wisc., he appeared to have forgotten the name of the devastated island of Maui. The 80-year-old said that while he would keep his speeches to under 18 minutes, he would make an exception this time by speaking about the wildfires. Biden ended up confusing the name of the island and instead, he referred to it as “the one where you see on television all of the time."