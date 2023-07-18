Another Gun Tragedy In US: Three-yr-old Accidently Shoots, Kills Baby Sister In California

California was hit by another tragic incident of shooting after a one-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her three-year-old sibling. According to Sky News, the incident was reported on Monday at 7:30 am (local time). The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received the call in the morning about the incident that took place at a home in Fallbrook, about 56 miles north of San Diego. The police said that the deputies arrived at the location and confirmed that it was the toddler that pulled the trigger.

The police said that the toddler has managed to get a hold of an “unsecured handgun” and the one-year-old sustained a head injury after the shooting incident. The names of both the children remain undisclosed and the investigation is currently underway.

"Fire department personnel arrived on the scene and transported her to Palomar Hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced deceased at about 8.30 am,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing,” the statement added. Meanwhile, the department extended sympathies and condolences to the California family.

Autopsy scheduled to get further details

In the statement, the department said that the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has been notified about the incident and an autopsy will be conducted to get further details on the situation, Sky News reported. This autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death of the one-year-old. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the child was taken to the Palomar Hospital after getting shot. She succumbed to her injuries an hour after she arrived at the hospital.