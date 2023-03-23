Another Khalistani Provocation Outside Indian Consulate In San Francisco, Security Up

Security has been beefed up around the Indian Consulate in United States' San Francisco, days after some pro-Khalistan supporters attacked the Consulate. This also comes after the Consul General of India met the chief of the city police department over the March 19 attack and requested to raise the protection of the Consulate and its employees.

However, another Khalistani provocation erupted outside the Indian Consulate on Wednesday, March 22. More than 200 pro-Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Consulate and waved flags amid a heightened security presence of the San Francisco Police Department (SFDP).

The Khalistani protestors who chanted pro-separatist chants came in from different parts of the city's Bay area. The organisers used mikes to make speeches against India both in English and Punjabi language. Notably, contrary to the tumultuous situation on Sunday when the Consulate was attacked, the protestors were heavily barricaded across the road with uniformed SFPD officers standing guard and patrolling the area.

United States | Protesters waving Khalistan flags gathered outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Wednesday amid heightened security presence. The protesters were heavily barricaded across the road with uniformed police officers present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/6MFHUCGToJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that in order to protect its property and the diplomats stationed there, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been collaborating with law enforcement authorities.

Indian envoy meets SFPD chief

Earlier on Wednesday, Consul General of India Nagendra Prasad met SFPD chief William Scott and requested the latter to raise the level of protection for the Consulate premises and personnel after the March 19 attack.

"Thank you San Francisco Police Department Chief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on the Consulate General of India in the San Francisco Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel," Prasad tweeted.

Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel. pic.twitter.com/TWuQxUE0ZE — Dr TV Nagendra Prasad (@nagentv) March 22, 2023

Indian Consulate attacked in San Francisco

On March 19, some people raised pro-Khalistan slogans, broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two pro-Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises in the Northern California city. They also entered the Consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with the rods that they had in their hand.

The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed its "strong protest" with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi over the vandalism of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco. "The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA said. "Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," it added. It is pertinent to mention that Khalitani protestors also attacked Indian High Commission in London and vandalised the building.

(With inputs from ANI)