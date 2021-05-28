Last Updated:

'Another Political Mistake': Russia On US Decision To Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Arms Pact

Ahead of the Biden-Putin summit, Russia on May 28 has said that the US decision to not rejoin the ‘Open Skies’ arms control pact is a 'political mistake'.

Open Skies

IMAGE: AP


Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin and American counterpart Joe Biden’s summit, Russia on May 28 has said that the US decision to not rejoin the ‘Open Skies’ arms control pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over the member states, is a “political mistake.” The original decision by the United States to abandon the pack was taken by former US President Donald Trump's administration. However, reportedly Moscow was hoping that the Biden administration would rejoin the deal. But on May 27, the Biden administration reportedly informed Russia that it would not rejoin the pact and accused Moscow of violation. The US allegation has been denied by Russia.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister was quoted by TASS as saying that “The U.S. has made another political mistake, inflicting a new blow to the European security system...We gave them a good chance, which they did not take. They continue circulating fabrications about Russia's violations of this agreement, which is completely absurd." Separately, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also expressed regret over the US decision and noted that without Washington and Moscow’s participation, the ‘Open Skies’ pact would lose much of its utility. Meanwhile, Biden and Putin are due to hold a summit next month.

US announced its withdrawal in May 2020

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration announced its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty that allows aerial surveillance over the member countries through unarmed flights in May 2020. At the time, senior American officials reportedly said that the decision to withdraw from the treaty that came into force in 2002 is based on repeated Russian violations of its terms. 

One official told an international news agency that after a detailed review of the Open Skies Treaty, it became ‘abundantly clear’ that it lacks American interests. The treaty currently includes Canada, UK, Russia among its total 35 members. In January Russia announced its own plans to leave the pact and the government even submitted legislation to parliament this month to formalise the departure. When the US announced its withdrawal, the Russian Foreign Ministry had called it “very regrettable.”

IMAGE: AP

 

First Published:
