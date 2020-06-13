Anthony Fauci Says He Is 'exhausted' While Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of National Insitute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the chief US scientific spokesperson on the coronavirus outbreak has said that he is ‘exhausted’ in the process of dealing with the global health crisis. As the confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the United States cross the mark of two million, Fauci said in a televised interview with an international media outlet that he is “chronically fatigued” and is unable to get sound sleep. Caught in the limbo of media appearances, interviews, briefings, Fauci said that he is constantly ‘breathing, talking, doing things’ hoping that he says the right things.

The 79-year-old has admitted that he likes doing his job because it is the life he has chosen for himself but noted that it is ‘exhausting’. Fauci has also revealed that he has not got a chance to sit with US President Donald Trump about his rally in Tulsa on June 19. America’s top infectious disease expert has warned that there is a risk of either contracting or spreading the fatal COVID-19 disease with the gathering. Fauci has encouraged all people who choose to attend Trump’s rally to wear a mask at all times but the “best thing” to do is to avoid crowded areas.

Read - Mike Pence Says He Didn't Accompany Trump To St John's Due To 'abundance Of Caution'

Read - Senate Republicans Fear Shutdown Fight Between Pelosi And Trump Weeks Before Election

Trump's first rally after COVID-19 crisis

However, US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign officially announced its first rally in Tulsa on June 19 since the coronavirus outbreak hit the country. However, during the registration for the venue in Oklahoma, the campaign has added a disclaimer that denies taking any responsibility for the visitors if they contract the deadly COVID-19 disease. At the end of the form, the US President’s campaign has declared that the people who register for the rally are acknowledging “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19” and not hold Trump or any other official from the campaign responsible.

The disclaimer reads, “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

Read - Protests In Trump Country Test His Hold In Rural White Areas

Read - World Joins US Protests But Leaders Restrained About Trump