Mike Pence Says He Didn't Accompany Trump To St John's Due To 'abundance Of Caution'

United States Vice President Mike Pence, on June 12, revealed that he did not join President Donald Trump for a photo opportunity in front of St John's Church due to an “abundance of caution.” On June 2, security forces reportedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters to remove them Lafayette Park so that the president could walk across the street to the church. The action by the Trump-led forces has now attracted major public flak.

Meanwhile, making the revelation at a radio interview with CBS, Pence said that he was at the White House at that time and was encouraged to stay back due to the "abundance of caution". Though the Vice President said that it was a volatile situation, he added that he would have been “happy to walk shoulder to shoulder” with the President. According to experts, Presidents and Vice Presidents are encouraged not to be present at the same place and same time.

Mayor slams Trump's photo-op

Soon after 'the walk' happened, the Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser called the US law enforcement's act as 'Shameful'. Taking to Twitter, he said that he had imposed a curfew at 7 pm, however, the federal police used "munitions" on the peaceful protestors around 25 minutes before. He further urged the Washington DC residents to go home and stay safe.

Recently, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also joined others in mocking Trump after the latter posted the controversial photo of him holding a bible on social media. Kerr joined the social media bashing of Donald Trump after he posted a series of tweets mocking the US president for the 'Trump bible photo.' In one of the posts, Steve Kerr sarcastically claimed he felt much better seeing Trump holding the bible and that the photo changes the way the people view their controversial president.

