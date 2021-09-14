Speaking before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, United States' Secretary Antony J. Blinken on Monday said that the US achieved its objectives in Afghanistan 'long ago'. While revealing that 'by January 2021, the Taliban was in the strongest military position it had been in since 9/11 – and the US had the smallest number of troops on the ground since 2001,' Blinken said the President had options of either 'ending the war or escalating it'. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in July when the President was asked whether Taliban's takeover was "inevitable", Biden had asserted, 'No, it is not because you have the Afghan troops, [you] have 300,00 well-equipped, as well-equipped as any army in the world, and an Air Force, against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable'.

"On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, as we honor the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who lost their lives, we are reminded why we went to Afghanistan in the first place: to bring justice to those who attacked us and to ensure that it would not happen again. We achieved those objectives long ago," added Secretary Blinken.

Secretary Blinken tweeted informing financial assistance by the US for 'humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan'.

Today, we announce $64 million in new humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. The U.S. remains engaged through our full diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance toolkit to support a stable future the Afghan people want and deserve. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 13, 2021

Further speaking on US' role in the war-torn country, the secretary added that President Joe Biden's 'predecessor' (Donald Trump) had an agreement 'with the Taliban to remove all remaining forces from Afghanistan by May 1st of this year'. At the same time, the US had also reduced its troops to 2,500, added Blinken.

Speaking on the befitting reply given to the terrorist attack that took place in the US on September 11, Antony Blinken asserted, 'Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 – a decade ago. Al-Qaida’s capabilities were degraded significantly, including its ability to plan and conduct external operations. After 20 years, 2,641 American lives lost, 20,000 injuries, $2 trillion spent, it was time to end America’s longest war'.

In his address, the Secretary also revealed that as per the agreement Taliban agreed to ' to stop attacking the US' but 'continued a relentless march on remote outposts, on checkpoints, on villages and districts, as well as the major roads connecting them'. Concluding his address, Antony Blinken mentioned that US should be proud of 'what they’re doing' with 'welcoming families from Afghanistan into our communities and helping them resettle as they start their new lives'.