Antony Blinken Speaks With Kenyan President Kenyatta; Discusses Situation In Ethiopia

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, November 5, spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed the regional security issues of mutual interest such as the situation in Ethiopia. In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken and Kenyatta discussed the situation in Ethiopia. US Secretary of State also thanked the Kenyan President for his continued leadership in a bid to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

Blinken’s call with Kenyan President came as the 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also expressed ‘deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia’ and called on both sides to negotiate a “lasting ceasefire.” The UNSC also called on ending the casualties to negotiate a ceasefire and also for the creation of the conditions that start an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis. The UN body also urged to create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country, as per the UNSC statement.

‘Need to End the Conflict in Ethiopia’ says Blinken

Earlier, in a statement on Thursday, November 4, Blinken called for the “need to end the conflict in Ethiopia” as it marked a full year. US Secretary of State said that the Ethiopian leaders both inside and outside the government “face an urgent need to act immediately and alleviate the suffering of the Ethiopian people.” He also reiterated the US’ “deep concern about the risk of intercommunal violence aggravated by bellicose rhetoric on all sides of the conflict, especially on social media.”

Blinken added, “Inflammatory language fuels the flames of this conflict, pushing a peaceful resolution ever further away. We are also concerned about reports of arbitrary detentions based on ethnicity in Addis Ababa.

“With the safety and security of millions in the balance, and more than 900,000 facing conflict-induced famine-like conditions, we prevail upon all forces to lay down their arms and open dialogue to maintain the unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state. We call on the Government of Ethiopia to halt its military campaign, including air strikes in population centers in Tigray and mobilization of ethnic militias,” he said.

