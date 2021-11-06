Havana Syndrome: US Secy Blinken Vows To Solve Mystery Of Illness Affecting Diplomats

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has decided to build upon existing efforts and lead the charge on 'anomalous health incidents' dubbed the 'Havana Syndrome' that has afflicted dozens of US officials. In a press briefing on Friday, Secretary Blinken announced that the new head of Health Incidents Response Task Force, Ambassador Moore, and recently appointed Senior Care Coordinator, Ambassador Uyehara will be focused on "getting to the bottom" of the cause of the syndrome. The 'Havana Syndrome', first identified in Cuba, has vexed US officials for almost five years now.

To learn more about the cause and source of the "anomalous health incidents", Blinken on Friday also said that the US State Department has deployed new technology to the US missions around the world, which will help to "evaluate a variety of potential causes of these incidents."

"These incidents have profoundly affected our colleagues. The State Department is intently focused on investigating the cause of these incidents, caring for those affected, and protecting our people," he said during the Friday briefing, as per his official Twitter post.

Blinken encourages employees to report symptoms

Asserting confidence in the country's healthcare system and extending support to those facing the syndrome, Blinken encouraged the need to report cases without being stigmatised. "There is absolutely no stigma in reporting these incidents. And there will of course be no negative consequences of any kind," he said. He also emphasised that "reporting means that we can get people the help they need...(to) keep others safe."

Moreover, He added, "Every day, as thousands of US diplomats and development experts work hard for us, we must do all we can to protect their health, safety, and security. That’s certainly the case when it comes to addressing the threat posed by anomalous health incidents."

What is Havana Syndrome?

According to MedicineNet, Havana Syndrome is a series of debilitating symptoms that are caused by stress or maybe a result of microwave weaponry. The syndrome was first observed in US intelligence officers and embassy staffers stationed in Havana, Cuba in late 2016. Symptoms of the disease are similar to those of a concussion or mild head injury including pain, nausea, and dizziness. It causes difficulty in concentration, brain fog, and drowsiness or insomnia. Till July, at least 130 people reported cases of Havana Syndrome while they were on US soil, as per MedicineNet.

