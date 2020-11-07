AOC Suggests Supporters Make List Of Posts From 'Trump Sycophants'; Faces Backlash

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday faced heat for urging her supporters to create an archive of online postings by “Trump sycophants” who may later regret their affiliation with the president. Taking to Twitter, AOC asked if any of her followers were archiving social media posts from supporters of President Trump to be used later as evidence of their "complicity" during his time in the Oval Office.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

In another tweet, the lawmaker ridiculed Republicans for portraying themselves as the “party of personal responsibility”, yet getting upset at the idea of having to acknowledge their role in Trump’s administration.

READ: Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

READ: Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

Republican Rep.-elect hits back at AOC

Hitting back at AOC, Republican Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that the New York sophomore socialist would "force Chinese-style censorship on the American people" if given the opportunity.

If @AOC gets her way, people like you and me wouldn’t get the chance to defend @realDonaldTrump in her socialist state.



She would force Chinese-style censorship on the American people.



I don’t think so.



See you in January, Alexandria. https://t.co/nbetFhaiKH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been at loggerheads with Trump during her two years on Capitol Hill, easily claimed reelection to Congress on Tuesday night and is well-positioned to be among the most powerful figures in the Democratic Party in a Biden administration.

Meanwhile, Trump's reelection campaign is already mounting a number of legal defenses in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Nevada. Additionally, efforts to count the vote have stretched over a number of days.

READ: Trump backers protest amid Arizona ballot count

READ: We're going to win this race for White House: Joe Biden