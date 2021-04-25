'Appreciate Your Principled Position': Armenian Leader Hails Biden's Genocide Recognition

Snubbing pressure from Turkey, the United States President Joe Biden, on April 25 recognised the 1915 killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces as genocide. Speaking on the grim occasion of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Biden for the first time used the word "genocide" in a statement, marking a watershed moment for scores of Armenians who've spent years lobbying for the cause. In the aftermath, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan released a statement wherein he not only expressed gratitude to Joe Biden on the behalf of his people but also stated that it was a "powerful step" to acknowledge the "truth, historical justice".

"The people of Armenia and Armenians all over the world perceived with great enthusiasm and welcomed your message, in which you officially recognized and condemned the genocide of Armenians perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-23. I highly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step on the way to acknowledging the truth, historical justice, and an invaluable of support for the descendants of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, " Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement addressed to his Biden. "The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States is a much-needed message to the international community, which comes to reaffirm the primacy of human rights and values in international relations. From this perspective, it sets an encouraging and inspiring example for all those who want to build a just and tolerant international society," he added.

Over a million killed

As many as 1.5 million Armenians lost their lives in "systematic killings" and deportation at the hands of the Ottoman Turks, who accused the Christian population of conspiring with Russians. During the period stretching between 1915 and 1917 hundreds of thousands of Armenians were rounded up and deported to the desert of Syria, a journey wherein they were shot, poisoned or fell victim to incurable diseases. Turkey, which rose from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in 1923, has admitted the death of over 300,000 Armenians but refused to acknowledge it as ‘genocide’.

Starting with Uruguay in 1965, nations including France, Germany, Canada and Russia have recognized the genocide, but a US statement has been a paramount goal that proved elusive under previous presidents. Just a day earlier, Washington had relayed the decision to Ankara, seeking to limit the furore from the Erdogan administration. However, the statement eventually triggered an uproar from the Turkish President who termed it as "politicisation by third parties". On the other hand, it has earned accolades from the Armenian PM and his administration.

“Your message brought to completion the process of recognizing the #ArmenianGenocide in the United States” - PM Pashinyan sends letter to U.S. President @JoeBiden https://t.co/HUaXFRBQpa pic.twitter.com/UHduWxHEpc — Government of Armenia (@armgov) April 24, 2021

It is an important day for all Armenians. Following the resolutions adopted by US Congress in 2019, President Biden honored the memory of victims of the Armenian Genocide. The US has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting human rights and universal values — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) April 24, 2021

#BREAKING: @POTUS @JoeBiden officially recognized the #Armenian #Genocide, rejecting the longest-lasting foreign gag-rule in American history and dealing a major setback to Turkey's century-long obstruction of justice for this crime. https://t.co/XgE1OgKXYv — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) April 24, 2021

