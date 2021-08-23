'Aren't They Amazing': Video Of Blue Whales In California Bay Makes Netizens Go Gaga

Unique marine species are discovered now and then by divers and visitors, making the ocean an arena of wonders. Recently, a video of a blue whale spotted by visitors in Monterey has surfaced on the internet. The video has been shared by Monterey Bay Whale Watch on Facebook. Netizens, stunned by the amazing capture could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

Blue whale spotted in Monterey Bay

Visitors in a boat on Monterey Bay spotted blue whale in the water. In the video, the blue whale can be seen slowly gliding his mouth above the surface of the water. The videos, which were shared on Facebook, are a total joy to watch. The Monterey Bay Whale Watch added that the fin whale, the second-largest animal in the world, has also been frequenting the bay for the last one week.

Nancy Black, a marine biologist, and owner of Monterey Bay Whale Watch told San Francisco Chronicle that the blue whale has not been seen by many people. Black added that the blue whales were not sighted for the last few years, but now they have been spotted at the bay. The company has shared social media posts in which they have mentioned they have seen 7 Blue Whales and 10 Humpback Whales.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered over 1K likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the beautiful capture of the whale could not stop themselves from expressing their awe in comments on the post. Some of the users praised the stunning capture, while others expressed their wish to visit the place. One user commented, "Beautiful, they are so smooth compared to the humpback whales". Another user commented, "I would love to go whale watching but im worried a whale will jump out of the water and land on the boat!". Another user commented, "Beautiful absolutely stunning amazing creatures!". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: MontereyBayWhaleWatch/Facebook