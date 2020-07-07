Arizona Woman Arrested For Vandalizing Mask Display, Claims She's White House Spokesperson

A woman in the United States was arrested after she allegedly vandalized a display of face masks at a local store in Arizona. According to reports, the incident took place on July 5 at a Target store in Scottsdale, a suburb of Phoenix, and after video footage of the incident went viral netizens renamed the woman 'Karen' of Arizona. Karen is a slang term used in the United States and other English-speaking nations for a racist woman who uses her privilege to demand unnecessary or inappropriate things.

Coocoo Karen: Target Karen in Arizona flips out over the mask policy, harassing employees and customers, before being directed back to her batshit crazy mobile



The woman in the video, whose real name is Melissa Rein Lively tells store employees who asked her to stop destroying the display that just because she is a white blonde woman she can't do it? Another video posted later showed police arresting the woman from her home, which she can be heard saying that she is a spokesperson for QAnon and the White House, and was asking officers to call Donald trump to confirm as she can't reveal any 'classified' information. QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory detailing an alleged deep-state ploy to oust US President Donald Trump by left and liberals. Lively is reportedly the founder of a PR agency called 'The Brand Consortium'.

COVID-19 in the US

US President Donald Trump has time and again downplayed the importance of wearing a face mask and has often appeared at public places without mouth covering, attracting criticism from health experts. The incident took place in the backdrop of Arizona recording a surge in coronavirus cases as many cities across the state ordered wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the deadly disease. The United States is the worst affected country in the world with over 2.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1,30,000 deaths to date.

